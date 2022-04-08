Shark Tank: BusyBox, SwiftPaws, The Dirty Cookie, LUCY Drawing Tool

Tonight on Shark Tank you will have a chance to see BusyBox, SwiftPaws, The Dirty Cookie, and LUCY Drawing Tool take center stage. Will any of them get a deal? Is there going to be good news for multiple entrepreneurs? As you would imagine, we’ve got a good bit of fun stuff to get into here! (Warning: This article may make you hungry if you enjoy cookies.)

Before we get into discussing tonight’s products and sharing links for where to learn more info, let’s start things off by posting the official synopsis for the episode itself:

“Episode 1321” – An entrepreneur from Lincoln, California, makes his second appearance in the Tank and hopes this time around his reinvented take on an old drawing tool for artists will land him a deal. An entrepreneur from Malabar, Florida, introduces the perfect way to bond with your dog with her equipment designed to keep them mentally and physically fit; while entrepreneurs from Whitinsville, Massachusetts, and Kittery, Maine, present their productivity tool which helps professionals work uninterrupted while working from home. Last in the tank is an entrepreneur from Foothill Ranch, California, who gets one shot to impress the Sharks with her custom sweet treat design that makes the perfect gift on “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, APRIL 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

LUCY Drawing Tool – For artists out there, this is a device that helps to create far more realistic drawings, paintings, or whatever else you are trying to put together. Basically, it works to project the image you are trying to recreate on your canvas, giving you a valuable starting-off point. It may not be a guaranteed way to create a work of art, but it can offer a solid starting-off point.

BusyBox – This is one of those ideas that makes total sense and you’d think there would be something prominently out there about it already. This is, as the name would suggest, a box you display at your home or workstation to let others know when you are busy or preoccupied. There are multiple versions; the digital one allows you to customize your box message to whatever you see fit!

SwiftPaws – Introducing what we could very well call a workout system for your dog! The objective here is to offer a remote-controlled toy that will allow your four-legged friend to have an energetic game of chase that gives them the proper exercise they need. For busy dog owners we could see the value, but based on what we’ve seen online, you’re paying a pretty high price in order to get it.

The Dirty Cookie – One of their signature products is the “Cookie Shot,” which is just about as delicious-looking as you’d think. These allow you to basically combine the goodness of cookies and milk without needing a glass! They also sell stuffed cookies and other products, and also offer options for multiple dietary needs.

