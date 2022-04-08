Better Call Saul season 6: Will it lead to any other spin-offs?

As we prepare for Better Call Saul season 6 to premiere a week from Monday, it’s inevitable that some would start to look ahead. Is this really going to be the end of the franchise on AMC? Could another spin-off be coming down the road?

To date, we’ve already seen in terms of major releases Breaking Bad, the Bob Odenkirk drama, and then the movie El Camino starring Aaron Paul. This world is expansive enough that there could be more, but whether or not the powers-that-be are biting on some of that is a totally different story.

Alas, it doesn’t appear as though we’re going to be getting a spin-off featuring any other character, at least for the immediate future. Speaking in a new interview via Deadline at the premiere for the final season, show bosses Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan both noted that there are other things they could be doing within the world of these characters. However, there are no immediate plans as both want to stretch their wings and do something a little bit different for a while.

We could sit here and list off a lot of different fun spin-off possibilities, given that there are surviving characters from Breaking Bad that could be interesting as well as some who are currently a part of Better Call Saul. It’s just harder to speculate about the latter since there are still thirteen episodes to go, and there’s a lot that could happen to someone like Kim Wexler, for example.

