Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 spoilers: Is Jamie’s job in danger?

We posted yesterday that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 is going to be airing on Friday, April 29 and now, we know more about why there are high stakes present here! “Tangled Up in Blue” will have that familiar feeling of multiple storylines impacting the Reagans in some unique ways, but there’s also something that could impact then in some surprising ways.

Take, for example, seeing Jamie find his entire career in peril after something that happens to him at a party. Or, a situation where Frank has to figure out what to do after Henry gets a difficult medical diagnosis. We wouldn’t be surprised if at least some stories carry over into the finale on May 6; we know that this show is for the most part a procedural, but every now and then you do get more continuous arcs at the end of the season.

To get a few more teases now on what the future could hold, we suggest that you check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Tangled Up in Blue” – When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after serving 12 years, she enlists Anthony and Danny to investigate her office’s role in his sentencing. Also, Jamie works to save his badge when he is caught driving under the influence after he is unknowingly given drugs at a party, and Frank navigates multiple family issues as he deals with a troubling medical diagnosis for Henry, as well as Jamie’s DUI, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Jamie’s incident could be tricky for multiple reasons; there’s the career part of it for him, and then also the PR crisis for Frank, who realizes that his family is going to be under a microscope for every single thing they do.

