Magnum PI season 4 episode 19 return date: The last before finale

Want to know the Magnum PI season 4 episode 19 return date over at CBS, or to better prepare yourself for the future? We know that there are more stories coming on the network this spring, but we are also nearing the end of the road.

The bad news that we should start off with here is quite simple: You’ll be waiting a little while to see the series back. There is no new episode next week. Not only that, but there’s also no installment the week after, either. The plan right now is for season 4 episode 19 (titled “The Long Sleep”) to air on Thursday, April 29.

Now, we should get to the other bad news: This episode is the second-to-last one of the season. After we’re done watching it, the only story left is the epic finale on May 6. Our hope is that this episode will work to better set the stage for a season 5 renewal down the road, but we recognize that nothing is altogether confirmed there yet. We are pretty confident, and that’s something we’ll hold onto as we get further into this hiatus. We just hope that the season 5 order is handed over prior to the next new episode airing, as that would help to alleviate any and all stress that’s in our head about it.

While there is no further details about episode 19 at the moment, we’re expecting that to change over the next couple of weeks. It behooves CBS to get something out there about it in advance, especially if there is a story present here that bleeds somehow into the finale. We know that this show is mostly a procedural, but they have found some ways here and there to ensure that there is carryover when the situation calls for it.

