The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 spoilers: A challenge in ‘Helen Maghi’

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 next week, could we be inching closer to the truth coming out?

Obviously, this is a show that has long had a somewhat-questionable relationship with the truth and with that in mind, it’d probably be silly to expect too much from them in terms of answers. Yet, it does feel like we’ll be learning at least a little something more before too long.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below at our latest discussion all about the James Spader drama. Rest assured that many more are coming, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for reviews, previews, theories, and a lot more.

Below, you can get a pretty good tease of what could be coming in “Helen Maghi” courtesy of the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 synopsis:

04/15/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz’s death and Cooper’s blackmailing. The Task Force experiences a major shakeup when one of their own is taken into custody. TV-14

At this point, all we’re hoping is that we can get some more insight on the blackmailer and Liz’s death before the end of the season. We know that there’s a season 10 coming and we may not get answers to every question now, but wouldn’t it be nice to at least get some? Is that too much to ask for? The most interesting part of this whole mystery to us is just figuring out if there’s only one person at the center of this mystery, what would there motivation be to commit these acts two years apart. It’s not as though these are closely-tied events, and we certainly know that many people will have their thoughts and opinions change substantially over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Blacklist, including more on tonight’s episode 15

What do you hoping to check out next week on The Blacklist season 9 episode 15?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do this, stay here for more previews, theories, and all sorts of other good stuff. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







