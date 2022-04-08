Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 15 arrive in just a matter of hours?

We’ve been in a pretty awesome place with this show as of late, mostly in that we’ve been able to check out a new installment more or less every week. Yet, we’re here to confirm that this trend is still going on — not only that, but it may remain in place until the big finale on Friday, May 27!

New The Blacklist video! If you haven’t caught our latest preview for the NBC show, we suggest you take a look at it below. There’s a lot of theories we get into here! After you watch, be sure to then also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for updates the rest of the season.

So what makes the story of “Andrew Kennison” tonight so compelling? Well, this could be the first time we get some sort of real, tangible connection between two major stories this season: What happened the night of Liz’s death and then also who is blackmailing Cooper. Remember that Cooper was also told to move Kennison into hiding, and that could prove to be a problem tonight. For more insight into this, go ahead and view the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 synopsis below:

04/08/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Tensions rise when Cooper’s search for his blackmailer overlaps with the Task Force’s latest Blacklist case. TV-14

We don’t expect that this episode tonight is going to deliver us all of the answers, mostly because that’s probably wishful thinking for a show that moves at a pretty slow pace. Yet, we do anticipate there’s going to be some more clues as to what’s going on here and we could be starting to get a clearer picture. Fingers crossed on all of that!

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Blacklist, including other updates on what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do this, be sure to come back around to score some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







