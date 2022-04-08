Dancing with the Stars season 31 moving from ABC to Disney+

When Dancing with the Stars season 31 eventually airs this fall, it is going to have a totally new look — and a new home.

After being a staple of broadcast television for the past decade and a half, the show is moving from ABC to Disney+ later this year. Here’s what the network had to say, per Deadline (who first reported the move), about the shift:

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming.”

Football is obviously an easy generator of revenue, and that is something that ABC is looking for alongside ESPN with their Monday Night Football package. Just remember the money that they’ve spent on the new broadcasting team over the past several months.

So why make this move rather than shifting Dancing with the Stars to a new night? It feels mostly like an attempt to bring live programming to Disney+ and get people to invest more in streaming than ever before. This also could mean a commercial-free experience and a chance to radically shift the format of the series like never before. We already know that the ballroom competition is looking for a new showrunner; now, we’ll have to see if the move will alter what the show does in terms of casting. The status of recent host Tyra Banks also remains unclear. (Tyra also served as an executive producer for her two seasons on the show, which were controversial with many fans.)

