Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH after delay?

In the event you did not know already, the past 16 or so hours have been super-chaotic within the world of Big Brother Canada 10. Initially, the plan was for the new Head of Household to be crowned last night via the iconic Buzzkilled competition. However, that plan was eventually scrapped after buzzer malfunctions caused the comp to be attempted on more than one occasion.

With this in mind, everything shifted this morning and a different competition was held to determine who has power for the week. So who was it? Gino, for the second time this season. Previously, he used an HoH reign to get rid of a house target in Kyle, and he may end up doing the same this time around in Marty.

If this happens, Marty has no one to blame for himself. While he has professed loyalty to Gino here and there throughout the season, we’ve also seen him go back on that and even cast a vote to evict him! Gino has said he wants him gone and this is his opportunity to do that. He’ll have to figure out his nominees throughout the day and the only debate there comes in whether he wants to nominate him outright or try to make him a replacement nominee — Marty is a competition threat so that could be a consideration here.

One of the things we’re starting to wonder more and more of course is whether or not it was a big mistake for Gino to be kept in the house over Jess. The longer the Gino/Jacey-Lynne duo stay in the game, the more dangerous they become — and Jess didn’t have anyone all that loyal to them at all. Sure, they could win competitions, but so can Gino and Jacey-Lynne! This will be an interesting thing to watch through the rest of the season.

