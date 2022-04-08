This Is Us season 6 spoilers: A huge Miguel episode is coming!

For everyone out there disappointed that there hasn’t been a lot of Miguel story on This Is Us season 6, rest assured a chance is coming.

We know that the writers have kept us all waiting for a long time for more on this character, and to some extent, we understand why. He wasn’t as popular in the early going, mostly through no fault of his own. Just like it’s hard for the character to measure up to Jack in the eyes of the Big Three, many viewers felt the same early on. However, we’ve come to really love the guy and wish we understood more of how he and Rebecca eventually got together years after he left for an opportunity in Houston.

New This Is Us video! – Take a look below to get some thoughts on where things could be going on the show next week! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. This is the #1 way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

In a new interview with Glamour, Jon Huertas thankfully does note that there is a lot of big stuff coming for Miguel, including an episode named exclusively after the character:

The timeline as far as when Miguel left to go to Houston and when he came back…there was a lot of time there, eight years, so I knew that. Then there’s dating and then there’s getting married, so I knew it was only 10 years, but it’s not enough. I wish we could spend a lot more time with Miguel and Rebecca. We’ve shot a bunch of stuff already, and we’re finishing up an episode called “Miguel” right now where we see a lot of just Miguel and Rebecca. It’s nice, it’s beautiful.

Huertas also notes in this interview that you will see an older version of Miguel than who we have in the present, but doesn’t go so far to confirm we’ll see him at Rebecca’s bedside years down the road. We’ll have to wait and see on that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a big Miguel story on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







