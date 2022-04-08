Severance season 2 premiere date hopes over at Apple TV+

In the wake of today’s finale, should you expect a Severance season 2 to arrive on Apple TV+? Not only that, but when could it premiere? Just as you would expect, we have a few things to dive into within this piece!

The first order of business here, though, is indicating that you are going to be seeing more of the show down the road. Earlier this week, the streaming service confirmed that the inventive workplace series will be coming back for more! Here is what Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss had to say in a statement at that time:

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters … We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2.”

We’re sure that the show will eagerly unpack more of who these people are, both at work and in their separate existence away from it, moving forward. Also, this is the sort of show that could also surprise further.

When could Severance season 2 premiere?

We don’t think that there’s going to be any hurry to get the show back on the air, but that’s mostly because there’s no real reason for that. The top priority here is going to be making sure that the quality is still there. Apple doesn’t seem like one of those streaming services that is going to rush anything solely for the sake of doing so.

Our feeling/hope is that we will see a season 2 launch at some point in 2023, and fingers crossed there will be more opportunities to get information about it between now and then.

