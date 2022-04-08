The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 spoilers: The Andrew Kennison conflict

Tomorrow night The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 is coming to NBC, and we can go ahead and tell you there is drama ahead. Big-time drama.

How crazy are things going to get here? Let’s look at the key situation at the heart of “Andrew Kennison.” The Blacklister is someone Reddington desperately needs to meet because of his connections to the tracker that was on Liz the night of her death. It was actually a medical device, and there’s certainly a lot of curiosity surrounding how much Kennison knew about this tracker.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get our projections for the next new episode right now! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates on the way that we don’t want you missing.

One of the big problems here is apparent in the sneak peek below over at TV Guide. In this, Reddington announces to the Task Force that he needs to track down Andrew; however, he is missing and no longer at MIT. There is a pretty clear reason for this: Cooper hid him! This was something that was ordered by the blackmailer earlier this season, who clearly has their own issues in regards to Kennison.

What is going on here? This situation is more complicated than ever, and it’s certainly possible that this mystery blackmailer is trying to stay ahead of Reddington for whatever reason. If they realized that eventually James Spader’s character would hunt him down, then it makes sense that they would want to be proactive and try to keep them hidden.

Obviously, this is a secret that Cooper probably wants to keep — yet, in the end it’s probably better he says something. Can’t Reddington help with this whole situation? It’s probably better than keeping him in the dark.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you think is going to happen through The Blacklist season 9 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







