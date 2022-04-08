Station 19 season 5 episode 16 promo: Andy enters her plea

The bad news entering Station 19 season 5 episode 16 is rather simple: You will be waiting a good while in order to see it. How long are we talking? think in terms of from now until May 5.

The hardest thing about this particular wait, by far, is knowing the situation that one Andy Herrera is in. She is forced to enter a verdict on a case that stemmed from her being attacked, and she’s set to lose almost everything that matters in her life. It’s a devastating position that she finds herself in and with that, it’s far too early to know with confidence how things are going to end. We can say that she’s entering a “not guilty” plea for now.

Do we think that eventually she could find herself with some more stability back at the firehouse, free from much of this? Probably, but we know that Station 19 is not the sort of show that will rush anything like this. They will take their time to deliver a result that is favorable at the end of all of it. They don’t have to rush anything with the luxury of knowing that they are back for another season, even if not rushing anything makes life all the more hellish for us as a viewer of the show.

The big surprise from the promo below is at this point pretty simple: Seeing the return of Andy’s mom! These are desperate times, and it only makes sense that we would have another hugely dramatic twist at this particular moment. We hope that this is not throwing another curveball on her that makes everything too difficult to bear.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5 episode 16?

Do you think Andy will get out of this predicament at some point this season? Meanwhile, what do you think is going to be coming up next for Andy? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

