The Boys season 3 spoilers: An epic Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford tease

The Boys season 3 will be premiering in just a couple of months, and we’ve got a really good sense at this point of how crazy it’s going to be. Consider the source material! Also, consider the need to constantly up their game year after year.

One of the new additions this year is Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, and we’re sure that he’s going to be at the center of a lot of chaotic stuff. He seems excited about it, but know things: Even for some longstanding actors on the show the envelope is being pushed. They’re even a little bit surprised by what they are seeing!

Watch our The Boys season 2 finale review now! Take a look below to get some thoughts on where the show concluded. After you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also come back for even more updates you don’t want to miss.

With this in mind, let’s turn over to Chace Crawford. In a new discussion with Crawford (via Entertainment Weekly), Ackles describes a conversation the two had and just how shocking it was:

“I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message. And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to work after this.'”

So yea, things are going to get REALLY crazy for The Deep coming up. We know that season 2 was a lot about him trying to find redemption and going through his own brand of reform, but this season could turn that around entirely. Just remember, the craziest stuff from this season probably won’t be leaked in advance…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys

What do you want to see on The Boys season 3, especially from The Deep?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







