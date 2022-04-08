Big Sky season 2 episode 16 return date hopes over at ABC

Following tonight’s new episode, are you excited to learn the Big Sky season 2 episode 16 return date at ABC? What other good stuff could be coming?

The first thing we should do here, though, is share some of the bad news — we might as well get that out of the way, right? The unfortunate reveal here is that there is no new episode next week. We know that there’s probably not one the week after, either.

As of right now, we know that Grey’s Anatomy is not coming back on the air until Thursday, May 5. With that in mind, we assume the same could be said for Big Sky. ABC helps itself by having all three on these shows on the air at the same time, since it benefits the ratings for all of them all at once. Our hope here is that with all of this in mind, we’re going to build towards an excellent conclusion in the month of May. We anticipate some big moves, some huge stories, and also some potential deaths. Just think of everything we’ve seen so far!

Now, the major question we’re left to think about here is tied to the show’s long-term future. Are we going to see Big Sky back for a season 3. While we know that both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are coming back for more, they haven’t said anything as of yet with the Kylie Bunbury – Katheryn Winnick series. ABC is probably going to examine the live and DVR numbers over the next few weeks and with that in mind, they can figure things out. They will likely make a decision near the middle of May; this is the best time to catch up if you are behind, or convince some of your friends to do the same!

