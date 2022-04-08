Big Brother Canada 10: Was Hermon Nizghi evicted, first in jury?

Was Hermon Nizghi evicted tonight on Big Brother Canada 10? Entering tonight’s episode, there was a lot to address in between cliffhanger resolution and then also the eviction vote.

Going into the episode, we had a good feeling that Hermon would be going. Kevin used the Power of Veto, he saved Josh, and then Marty made his move — which was really Kevin and Haleena’s move. They did what they 100% thought was right for their game, knowing full well what some of the consequences were going to be at the very end of it if they found out. This was a risky move and honestly, one that easily could’ve blown up in their faces.

With that in mind, we knew that Hermon wasn’t going to go down without a fight during the episode. He worked hard and fought into overdrive to make sure that he could be staying put in the game. The odds were, of course, stacked against him big time. He did make some compelling pitches, including one where he indicated strongly that Marty is the big threat right now since he can jump win a lot of comps and use people like Kevin and Haleena. (Of course, the reality is the opposite where Kevin and Haleena are using him as a weapon.)

Was the vote unanimous? Unfortunately for him, it was. He does get to be the first member of the jury and that is a cause for some celebration. He claimed that everyone realized how big of a threat he was, and he would have won the Veto had he been able to compete in that.

Personally we are going to miss him in the house — he was a big personality! He brought a lot of energy and competitiveness and we’re going to miss him.

