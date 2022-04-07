Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16 return date for Ellen Pompeo, cast

Following tonight’s big episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16 return date. Rest assured, we’ve got info on that within! Beyond just that, we’re also bringing you a much-needed story update to go along with it.

Here is when we should start off: With a bit of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode next week, the week after, or even the week after that. The plan at the moment is for the Ellen Pompeo medical drama to return on Thursday, May 5, and from there, you will see more stories every Thursday the rest of the season. The break allows the post-production crew to spend some more time editing these stories, and it also means that ABC will have a full run through the crucial May sweeps.

For those of you who do not know, the Grey’s Anatomy finale is set for Thursday, May 26, and it is going to be a two-hour affair. This means that there will be five more episodes this season overall, and that brings the total season 18 order to 20. That’s more than we’ve had as of late, as the global health crisis continues to slow down productions to a certain extent.

So what can you expect to see coming up? Well, we’d say that the vast majority of it is going to revolve around one thing first and foremost: The return of Kate Walsh as Addison! We reported recently that she will be back in May, which should help to give the series another injection of publicity. We’re also hoping that there are a few other joyous/nostalgic moments we get before the season ends, as well. We know that it’s already been renewed, but that does not mean we’re in the clear when it comes to other crazy stuff going down.

Related – Get more news on Grey’s Anatomy and the future right now

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 16?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for it? Let us know in the comments! After that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates we’ve got coming your way. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







