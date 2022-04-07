Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: When is Kate Walsh back as Addison?

When are you going to see Kate Walsh returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Addison? We know we want her around again as soon as possible. She’s brought a good bit of nostalgia to this world, and we tend to appreciate that so many years into it.

Luckily, we can confirm that you will see Walsh back on the medical drama later this season … just not for a few weeks. According to a new report from TVLine, the actress is set to appear in the upcoming May 5 installment. This means that there’s a chance to see some really fun stuff then — plus also some of Addison’s trademark barbs.

The hard part of the show moving forward could just be waiting for more Grey’s Anatomy in general. There is an installment airing on ABC tomorrow but after that, we’re going to be stuck waiting a good while for what’s coming next. How long are we talking? Think in terms of until Thursday, May 6. When the show comes back at that point, there are going to be new episodes every week leading up to the two-hour season finale at the end of the month.

So while it remains to be seen what the story is going to be for Addison this season, it’s absolutely our hope that we see her with as many original cast members as possible. That just adds to the tapestry of the show, and there are a lot of things in general that need to be addressed moving forward. Take, for example, learning a little bit more about whether Bailey and Webber can keep their program from getting taken down. Or, what Meredith is going to decide to do when it comes to her future in Minnesota / Seattle.

