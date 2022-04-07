Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 18 spoilers: A trip to Kentucky

As you prepare yourself for Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 18 on NBC next week, you should also prepare yourself to go off the beaten path a little bit. This is a story (titled “Eighteen Wheels a Predator”) that will see some characters venture far out of New York to take on an assault case that could hit home for some of them.

In true SVU fashion, of course things are going to be a little more complicated than they would at first seem. To get more insight on that, remember to check out the full SVU season 23 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/14/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins and Fin investigate an assault in Kentucky that has striking similarities to victim found in Central Park. Benson receives intel that turns the case upside down. TV-14

On the surface this appears to be a largely case-specific episode that does not expand too far beyond that, but a lot could depend on the new intel that Benson receives. Given that we are starting to get closer to the end of the season, this is when you can wonder how things could evolve and unfold a little bit more over time. We’re sure that something dramatic and exciting is being planned for the end of the season next month, but trying to get too many details about that now is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.

Since we know that SVU already has a season 24 renewal, that’s at least not something you have to worry about. Instead, you can just enjoy what is directly in front of us.

