Legacies season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Rebekah, Marcel, Freya, & Kol!

Next week Legacies season 4 episode 15 will be coming on The CW, and be bringing along the ride a heavy dose of nostalgia. If you loved The Originals, we tend to think there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to love this.

This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found,” which has to be one of the sweetest, most sentimental titles we’ve ever heard within the world of this show. We’re going to see over the course of this a handful of memorable, possibly-heartfelt moments, and we’re of course very curious to see how things are going to unfold from start to finish here.

One of the questions we have to wonder is rather simple here: Are we going to see Hope find herself again after losing her humanity? If it’s possible, bringing in a ton of familiar faces is a good way to get there.

To see a few more details as to what could be coming up next, all you have to do is view the full Legacies season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

ALWAYS AND FOREVER – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel). Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces. The episode was written and directed by Brett Matthews (#411). Original airdate 4/15/2022.

By the end of this episode, it’s 100% our hope to have more clarity when it comes to Hope’s future, and beyond just that a chance to see some supporting characters make some progress themselves. In general, though, we anticipate this story being rather Hope-centric; it’s going to be hard for it not to be, all things considered.

