Station 19 season 5 episode 16 return date: The home stretch!

Curious to learn the Station 19 season 5 episode 16 return date — or, at the very least when the show could be back for more? We have a good bit of info to pass along here!

Let’s start things off here with a little bit of the bad news: Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing the firefighter drama on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. It appears as though it will return on Thursday, May 5, mostly because that is when Grey’s Anatomy is coming back! It makes no sense for these two shows to start airing on separate nights, especially with many of the crossovers that they do.

If we were to take a look ahead to the rest of the season here, we’d say to expect installments on the 5th, and then after that May 12 and the finale on May 19. The two-hour Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale, meanwhile, is scheduled for May 26. There’s a lot of drama we expect for Station 19 to get into in its final episodes, and also probably a mind-numbing cliffhanger that will leave you guessing until the fall. That hasn’t been confirmed yet by ABC, but that’s just the sort of thing that we know is their MO most of the time.

Expect some more details about episode 16 to be coming up in a couple of weeks. We’d anticipate that a lot of the trauma Andy is going through to carry through the rest of the season, at least. This is not the sort of thing that anyone recovers from quickly, and we should go ahead and prepare for a lot of that in advance.

