Walker season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Jensen Ackles directs!

For everyone out there excited for Walker season 2 episode 14, there are a number of reasons to be! While this isn’t exactly a Supernatural crossover, it is going to contain a couple of nods to Jared Padalecki’s former TV hit.

First and foremost, Jensen Ackles is directing behind the scenes! This is a nice reunion for the former co-stars and longtime friends, and there’s also going to be an appearance from Kansas in here as well. The band’s hit “Carry On My Wayward Son” was in many ways the anthem for Supernatural for so many years.

Now, we can get into talking more about the story. Take a look at the full season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it’s not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse (#214). Original airdate 4/14/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course, our hope through this episode is that we learn a little bit more about Cassie, in addition to having Walker in some new and pretty-electrifying situations. While we don’t think that this show is going to start getting meta and referencing Supernatural all over the place, it would be fun if there is some sort of on-screen way to know Jensen directed this (beyond his name being in the credits).

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 14?

