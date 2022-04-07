Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Is this show, plus the original Law & Order and Organized Crime, finally back from hiatus?

We know things have been painful over the past couple of weeks, waiting for the full lineup to come back. There are still multiple episodes still to come this season, and of course you want to see a good bit of momentum established as we get closer to the end.

Luckily, this is where we do come bearing some of the good news: You will have a chance to see all three of these shows in a matter of hours! The full franchise is back, and we know that we’re going to get some compelling stories to go along with it.

To get a few more details all about where some of these stories are going coming up, all you have to do is check out the synopses below…

Law & Order season 21 episode 5, “Free Speech” – 04/07/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate. ADAs Price and Maroun contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 17, “Once Upon a Time in El Barrio” – 04/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Velasco asks Benson for help finding three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 17, “Can’t Knock the Hustle” – 04/07/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A new ADA on the case urges the task force to flip a member of the brotherhood to get the evidence they need. Stabler must come to terms with the legacy his father left him. Bell and Nova’s worlds start to overlap in more ways than one. TV-14

Hopefully, at some point over the next few weeks we’ll get more news on the future of Law & Order itself plus Organized Crime. SVU already has the good news!

