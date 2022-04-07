Bachelor in Paradise renewed for season 8! Premiere date questions

For everyone out there concerned about the future of Bachelor in Paradise, don’t be: The series is coming back for a season 8!

Today, the folks at ABC confirmed this news alongside the renewal for another series in Judge Steve Harvey. While the Bachelor Nation show’s return would feel like a foregone conclusion, we hadn’t thought of it that way over the past couple of weeks — and for one specific reason. The network already announced that Gabby and Rachel’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette is starting on July 11, which is more than a month later than the show typically comes back. That raised legitimate questions about whether the network was looking to bring back Paradise at all. Would they air both shows around the same time in the summer?

At this point, though, we’re starting to think up something a little different. One of the criticisms of 2021 Bachelor-wise was the simple fact that there was almost too much going on across the board. There may be a thinking here that the show could be airing in the fall and with that, we could go down to three seasons of the franchise in a year as opposed to the four that we had with batches of The Bachelorette in the spring and fall. In the end, this could be a lot more sustainable.

It’s too early to know a firm premiere date or an official cast for the next Bachelor in Paradise, but go ahead and expect it to be full of familiar faces from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, plus Michelle Young and Gabby/Rachel’s seasons of The Bachelorette. There could also be some old-school choices that are thrown in there for good measure, or to get people a little more franchise nostalgia.

