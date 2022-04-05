The Bachelorette spoilers: A look inside Gabby, Rachel’s season

While The Bachelorette may not be premiering on ABC until July, we’re grateful to get a few more looks at what lies ahead! In some ways, Gabby and Rachel’s season is going to be different from any other we’ve seen. It has to be given that there are two leads!

Yet, the more things change, the more they also can stay the same. There’s still the mansion, there are still group dates, and the way the show is produced isn’t going to change all that much for quite some time. In a post on Twitter via creator Mike Fleiss, you can actually take a look inside the mansion for what may be the second rose ceremony of the season.

Is it a bummer that neither Gabby nor Rachel are featured in this image? Absolutely, but if you study the list of released guys for this season, there’s a couple of people you can recognize in this photo. (No one on production really cares of there are “spoilers” out there for who survived the first rose ceremony of the season.) You also get a sense of how they monitor the action behind the scenes. There are cameras set up of course throughout the mansion, and from the control room they can see what’s going on at virtually any point in time. This goes along with everyone they actually have around the contestants, as well. There’s a reason that a good 99% of the drama on this show is always caught on camera.

When are we expecting some video footage of this season to come out? Probably not for a while. If we had to guess, we’d say that the first previews will start coming out in earnest in May, and then a full trailer could follow that up in June.

