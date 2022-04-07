Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting season 5 episode 18 soon? there are a few things worth taking about in this piece, especially as we start inching closer to the end of the season.

The first thing we do need to do, unfortunately, is share some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has a lot to do with the network trying to save as many of their stories as possible for later in the year (and closer to May sweeps). It’s mostly just frustrating in general because we had the long NCAA Tournament break, the 100th episode last week, and now we’re on another hiatus again.

Is there a silver lining here? We suppose so, mostly in the form of it not being a particularly-long break. The plan is for Young Sheldon to come back on April 14 with another new episode, and we’ve got news on both that and the one that follows below.

Season 5 episode 18, “Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli” – Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit, and Georgie struggles with his big secret, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 19, “A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband” – George and Mary insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie’s life. Also, Sheldon and Missy have suspicions about what’s going on with their family, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Given what is going on with Georgie at the moment, we imagine that his story is going to be very important with the next couple of episodes — as could a number of other things with the family at large. There are some big things mentioned on The Big Bang Theory (and not just the death of Sheldon’s father) that we are waiting for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you want to see on Young Sheldon when it returns with season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







