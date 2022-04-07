Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we about to get some other great stuff from this show and Station 19? Just like you would imagine, we have a handful of big things we want to dive into here with there being so much story coming up across the board.

So where should we begin? We suppose the most natural place is by saying that both shows are going to be on the air shortly! While there is a hiatus coming that will bring the Shonda Rhimes shows further into May sweeps, we have a lot to discuss before we get there, whether it be a huge story for Meredith as she determines her future or Andy Herrera going through a heart-wrenching and deeply traumatic situation.

To get some more details on both of these shows, go ahead and check out the synopsis for each one of them below.

Station 19 season 5 episode 15, “When the Party’s Over” – Andy deals with the aftermath of a trauma on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Guest starring is Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm and Josh Randall as Sean Beckett.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 15, “Put It to the Test” – Bailey is on edge when an accreditation council stops by Grey Sloan to review the residency program, while Richard sets an assessment of his own for the same day. Meanwhile, Nick returns to Seattle to perform a first-of-its-kind operation with Meredith when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Guest starring is Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton, E.R. Fightmaster as Kai Bartley, Greg Tarzan Davis as Jordan Wright, Zaiver Sinnett as Zander Perez and Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm.

Just from reading those alone, you can probably expect a lot of major surprises — plus also a few more teases that set the stage for the remainder of the season for each show.

Related – Here’s when Addison will return to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







