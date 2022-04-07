Chicago PD season 9 spoilers: Marina Squerciati on Ruzek, Burgess future

Are we going to be getting something more when it comes to Ruzek and Burgess on Chicago PD season 9? How excited and/or hopeful should we be? There is absolutely a lot to talk through in the wake of last night’s episode.

At this point, it’s fairly clear (at least to us) that these two do still have some feelings for each other. However, it’s also very much clear that there is a lot that they still need to navigate. We’re talking here about people with a lot of trauma and pain in their past, and they also have other things to think and worry about! Take, for example, Kim doing what she can to care for Makayla. It’s a different variable thrown into her life, and her presence is one of the reasons why she didn’t want to try and rebuild with Adam right away last night. She recognizes that she has to put Makayla first, and she’s been doing rather well battling her own trauma as of late.

In speaking about where things are right now to TVLine, here is at least some of what Marina Squerciati had to say on the subject:

“I like that the inclusion of a child makes you navigate your relationship differently. I think if Makayla wasn’t there, they’d take the time to work through it and build back. But that process is unavailable to them in front of a child, so it’s kind of sad. They want to be together and take that time to build, but they don’t have that space, which is also pretty selfless — and lovely.”

Do we still think there’s a chance for something more with Burzek down the road? Sure, but the main thing to remember is that patience is going to be required. Because we know there is a season 10 coming, it could easily extend over into the fall.

