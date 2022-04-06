Chicago PD season 9 episode 18 spoilers: Halstead’s new recruit

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 9 episode 18 on the air, and we have to say we are really excited to see it! “New Guard” is a chance to introduce someone new to the world, and someone that Jay Halstead wants to help. We can’t say that we’re shocked by this, mostly because he’s always the sort to extend a helping hand.

However, what he’s going to realize along the way is that helping a new recruit in this situation is not going to be altogether easy. This is someone who could be mixed up in way more than Jay realizes at first and in the end, that may put him in a pretty precarious position.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 18 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

04/13/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halstead takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation. The dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit’s complicated past. TV-14

This episode, at the very least, should continue one of the main objectives of Chicago PD this season, and that is to continue to introduce new dynamics and challenges for everyone in Intelligence. We’ve had some character-specific stories as of late for Ruzek, Burgess, and Upton, and it makes sense at this point that we shine a light further on Jesse Lee Soffer. We especially say this with consideration of the fact that we are nearing the end of this season. With that in mind, there is inevitably going to be more and more danger that we see play out for everyone. Since there’s already a season 10 renewal out there, that also alleviates any fear that the writers aren’t building towards something.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see on Chicago PD season 9 episode 18 when it airs on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







