The Flash season 8, All American season 4 finale dates set at The CW

Curious to know when The Flash season 8, All American season 4, or several other CW shows will be wrapping things up this year? Thanks to the network today, we have a pretty good sense of that!

Over the past couple of years, this network in particular has shown that it has zero issue eschewing the typical broadcast model of wrapping things up in May. They are more than fine to extend things into June depending on the show and what is best for the schedule. We’re seeing them do that this year with a number of their shows, though a few will be wrapping things up in a little over a month.

As a quick reminder, all times listed below are Eastern, and of course are always subject to change.

Tuesday, May 10

8:00 – Naomi (two episodes)

This is notable mostly in that for much of the season, this superhero show has been paired with another in Superman & Lois. Not so much here.

Monday, May 23

8:00 – All American

9:00 – All American: Homecoming

Thursday, May 26

9:00 – Legacies

Friday, June 10

9:00 – Charmed

Wednesday, June 15

9:00 – Kung Fu

Tuesday, June 21

8:00 – Superman & Lois

Thursday, June 23

8:00 – Walker

Wednesday, June 29

8:00 – The Flash

What about some other shows?

You’ll notice that Riverdale and Dynasty are not on this list, meaning that more than likely, they won’t be wrapping up until later in the summer. Meanwhile, there are other shows that have yet to even premiere including In the Dark, Tom Swift, Stargirl, and Roswell, New Mexico. We’re going to be waiting a while to get some more information about any of them.

Of the shows we explicitly mentioned with finale dates, the majority have already been renewed — the exceptions include Charmed, Legacies, All American: Homecoming, and Naomi. The reason for the latter two not being renewed yet is largely a matter of them being reasonably new to the schedule and with that, there’s no need to rush anything else along.

Which CW finale are you the most excited for this year?

