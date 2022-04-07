The Dropout season 2: Could something more happen after finale?

Following the finale today on Hulu, is there any chance at The Dropout season 2 happening down the road? Is there something more to see here?

We know that for some out there, the idea of even asking this question is probably absurd. Remember that this show was, from the start, billed as a limited series from beginning, middle, to end. There was never any plan devised for more down the road.

However, is this one of those cases where real-life headlines could still dictate more story? You never know for sure, given that the story of Elizabeth Holmes (played on the series by Amanda Seyfried) is still ongoing. She is expected to be sentenced a little later this year, and there could be more headlines around her at that point. We imagine that the rest of her life story would be pretty straightforward, and that’s probably why Hulu and producers were comfortable making this show now. After all, most of the story of The Dropout is about the rise and fall of Holmes in regards to Theranos, not so much the court case that followed all of it up.

The odds of there being a season 2, with all of this in mind, are slim to none. Hulu is very much in the limited-series business these days, and you can see that in everything from The Girl from Plainville to also Dopesick. They’ve got more of these limited series coming and at some point, we do wonder if they’re going to go a little overboard with this type of show. The more of them you have, after all, the less compelling they all start to feel. At least we think The Dropout will stand out for a while, whether that be for the subject matter or for Seyfried’s ability to inhabit Holmes, a complicated real-life person, to put it mildly.

