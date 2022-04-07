Killing Eve season 4 episode 8 photo: See Eve, Villanelle in series finale

The Killing Eve series finale is set to arrive this weekend on both BBC America and AMC+, and you better prepare for a lot of drama in advance. Also, an opportunity to see Villanelle and Eve working together!

From the very beginning of the series, we do think that this is something the majority of the fans out there have wanted. Despite this being the central relationship at the heart of the show, we don’t actually see that much of them in the same place together. That could change for the final send-off, and there are some specific reasons for it. (Warning: Spoilers for episode 7 below, as it has already aired on AMC+.)

We know that coming out of episode 7, Eve and Villanelle are in the same place together after Sandra Oh’s character tracked her down. We recognize that Eve wants to take down The Twelve, and Villanelle wants something similar. She has to get away from Gunn first but after that, she has a freedom to do what she wants.

There’s a lot of excitement and danger that comes from these two characters together. We know that there is a love here, but sometimes there’s a thin line between love and hate. Eve has been so desperate to achieve her goals that there’s a huge chance of destruction around every corner; we just have to prepare for that accordingly.

Where do you think things are going to go entering Killing Eve season 4 episode 8?

How do you imagine the series finale will tie the story together? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC America.)

