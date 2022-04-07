9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 star Rob Lowe books another TV gig

Even though Rob Lowe is already starring on one scripted TV show in 9-1-1: Lone Star, he’s officially adding another to his roster.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actor is teaming with his son John Owen Lowe on an upcoming Netflix comedy titled Unstable. The two created the project alongside Victor Fresco, one of the chief voices behind one of our other favorite Netflix shows in Santa Clarita Diet. Here’s a brief description of what to expect per the streaming service:

Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster.

Will this be funny? There’s absolutely a good chance of that, and we’re sure that the TV pedigree Lowe brings to the table will help from the get-go.

In a statement, Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta had to say about the series:

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen … The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

For those of you who were wondering, Rob’s new TV gig will not impact his role on 9-1-1: Lone Star in the event it gets renewed for another season. The plan is, for the time being, for Owen Strand to come back. We’ll just have to wait and see how the rest of the season goes. (We should note that John Owen also works on Lone Star alongside his father — in his case, he has been a staff writer and also executive story editor.)

