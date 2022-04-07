Kung Fu season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Something big (and bad)

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Kung Fu season 2 episode 6 set to arrive on The CW in just one week? Let’s just say there’s a lot of action coming, but also some legitimate reasons to be afraid.

We’ve seen a lot of dangerous plans on television over the years, but destroying effectively a whole city and starting anew has to be pretty high on the list. Ultimately, this is the sort of danger that the promo below is hinting at! There’s this huge tease that “something big” and “something bad” is coming, and it feels already like this may be one of Nicky’s biggest tests yet. This is, effectively, what we want this show to be doing: Embracing the action and the high-stakes situations that would push anyone to the limit.

Of course, what makes all of this matter so much more is that there is such a strong emotional core underneath it all. You are invested in not just Nicky, but some of her relationships across the board.

For a few more details now all about the future, go ahead and check out the Kung Fu season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

FRIEND OR SHIFU – After a tip from Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) leads Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) to a secret meeting between Juliette (guest star Annie Q) and a mysterious scientist, Nicky begins to question whether she should approach her relationship with Mia as a friend or a shifu. Elsewhere, Henry’s (Eddie Liu) findings lead him to an expert that may be able to help decipher his research. Finally, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) help to settle an age-old dispute between Chinatown’s oldest grocers. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (206). Original airdate 4/13/2022.

