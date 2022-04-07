Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 promo: Boden & the hostage situation

We knew that next week’s Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 was going to revolve in part around a hostage situation. What we didn’t realize was just how dangerous of one it was going to be for one Wallace Boden.

All in all, this promo below strongly indicates that he is going to be at the center of the crisis, and he is going to have to rely on every single thing that he’s learned over the years to pull through. That’s not going to be easy for him, but we can’t think of a lot of people more qualified to take on this role. Boden’s a leader, a shrewd communicator, and he’s been in hundreds of crises over the years. We trust him to come up with a resolution.

Of course, none of this is to suggest that it’s going to be easy for him. As a matter of fact, we expect it to be the total opposite. There could be an unprecedented number of obstacles he faces through this hour. This should be one of the biggest showcases that Eamonn Walker has had as a performer over the years, and we’re excited for the purposes of that first and foremost.

There is also another question we’re left to wonder over the years here: What’s going to become of Boden on the other side of this? We do feel pretty confident that he’s going to survive, but that’s no guarantee that he is coming out of this the same person. One of the things that is so important to remember in life, no matter who you are, is that you can change. It’s important to learn and grow, and maybe he comes out of this with a pretty different philosophy on life.

