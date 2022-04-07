Magnum PI season 4 episode 18 sneak peeks: Who is Higgins texting?

Friday night is going to bring you Magnum PI season 4 episode 18, and today, we’ve got a lot of opportunities to show just how exciting it could be!

“Shallow Grave, Deep Water” is a story directed by series star Jay Hernandez, and there could be a little bit of Magnum-related mythology within. We’ll get to that, but in the first sneak peeks below, we’re going to chat a little bit about Higgins. What is she up to? Who is she texting? At first she tries to hide it, but eventually, she makes it clear that she’s talking back-and-forth with Ella’s father. Remember Ella? That’s the 12-year old girl from last week who Higgins worked with to solve a triple homicide.

What could this mean for the rest of the story, and Magnum? Well, if there’s a good time for him to admit to his feelings, it’s probably before she starts getting serious with someone else. Just a thought here…

(Also, remember that the promo features Thomas in a big debate about whether or not to come clean.)

As for the other sneak peeks below, the majority of them are geared a little bit around the case at hand — and it’s one that traces back to Magnum’s late friend Nuzo. He is suspected of committed a crime and this leads to a difficult situation. How can Magnum clear his name? How far is he going to go to do this? At first, he wasn’t altogether forthcoming with Katsumoto about everything he knows, but as time goes in this episode, that will change — and that could lead to Gordon asking all sorts of other questions.

There’s also one other important thing we find out here: Katsumoto was supposed to have his day off! Maybe that explains why he’s extra-cranky here but in the end, we do think he wants Nuzo to be innocent. He’s just going to “follow the facts” in the best way he knows how.

