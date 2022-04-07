Tonight, Survivor 42 episode 5 contained debates over swimming, big risks, and also Jonathan continuing to be The Mountain from Game of Thrones.

We’re going to be spending much of this article talking about the state of things over at the Vati tribe, which was a total mess for a lot of the episode. Daniel, who has spent the past two weeks trying to act like he wasn’t a total disaster at the Jenny Tribal Council, irked a couple of people when he went out fishing — even though he is supposedly too much of a liability to compete in some challenges. He’s also extremely paranoid and he sells hard all of the time. Could that actually help him? Maybe, at least in that he’s desperate. Chanelle, meanwhile, is harder to read. That could make her a bigger threat after the merge.

Lydia and Hai are super-close together in the game; meanwhile, Mike seemed to be firmly with them. The three had to decide who to keep and why. With the merge approaching, it really just has to be about trust.

We knew that the vote was going to be somewhat split ahead of time to prevent any craziness and/or hidden immunity idols. Here’s where things get wacky: Someone voted for Mike! (We learned after that this was Chanelle.) That vote didn’t matter, but it led to a re-vote between Chanelle and Daniel. Daniel was, in the end, the person voted out — and it’s probably the right move.

Elsewhere…

Maryann, Drea, and Mike all have activated their idols! We’re happy about this, mostly because it’s going to be nice to not have to hear those sayings anymore. By far, those are the worst thing about the game at this particular moment in time.

Side note…

We’re glad that both Lydia and Rocksroy both chose to protect their votes rather than risk them. We’ve had enough of that already this season! It’s also tricky enough to have to remember who has what during the game.

