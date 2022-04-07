Snowfall season 5 episode 8: Louie, Jerome’s wedding & a Franklin reveal

There were parts of Snowfall season 5 episode 8 that were immediately exciting — and then, there is that moment at the end.

For a lot of the episode, it was quite fascinating to see the cast out of their element. That’s what happens when you’ve got Skully showing up and lacing the chocolate-covered strawberries at Louie and Jerome’s wedding! We learned a lot about Franklin, Louie, and others but, in the end, we got a powerful reminder that you can’t just reverse the events from the past.

During much of “Celebration,” Franklin Saint came to the realization that he wasn’t quite building the empire for the community as he claimed. Instead, he was working to control everything and forcing others out of it. There were comparisons to Alton that clearly made him uncomfortable, and this led to him trying to extend an olive branch at the end of the episode to Louie. He claimed he never should have diminished her or made her seem like they weren’t on the same level. He tried to change things, but it’s too little too late.

Louie, ultimately, realizes that more than anyone. She is the one who willingly decided to start up a potential war with Kane even after Leon had found a way to create a new arrangement. This could all end up badly, and we just have to wait and see how insane this becomes.

