Good Sam season 1 episode 11 return date for Sophia Bush, cast

Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Good Sam season 1 episode 11? The first thing to note here is that you’ll be waiting a while. The next new episode, titled “Family/Business,” is going to be airing on Wednesday, April 20. Hiatuses are just fairly common in the month of April, and the reason for that is pretty simple. Most shows, after all, want to be able to have a bunch of new episodes still for the month of May.

So what’s going to make the next new episode stand out? For Griff, it is going to be an attempt to get back into surgery. However, nothing of course goes according to plan and there are some high-level cases all across the board that are going to

Below, you can check out the full Good Sam season 1 episode 11 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Family/Business” – As Griff completes his proctorship and prepares to make his official return to surgery, hospital board chairwoman Tina Kingsley (Victoria Rowell) makes a stunning announcement that threatens the future of Lakeshore Sentinel. Also, Lex meets her no-nonsense new boss, and the conflict between Isan and Joey comes to a head as the surgical team prepares for a high-stakes lung transplant, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Jason Isaacs makes his GOOD SAM directorial debut with the episode.

We would imagine that at this point in the season, we’re only going to see things escalate moving into the finale. That’s what happens when there are just a small handful of episodes left! You almost have to hope the drama rises to another level, given that there is no guarantee for a season 2 at present.

