Moon Knight season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Marc Spector’s next journey

As we move into Moon Knight season 1 episode 3, is it possible be any more excited than we already are? Through just two episodes alone we’ve already seen an abundance of exciting twists, and some of the best stuff may very well still be to come!

In getting into episode 3, what we know right now is that steven Grant is being sidelined, at least for the time being. Marc Spector has assumed control, knowing just how high the stakes are with Arthur in hot pursuit. He is fully at the mercy of Khonsu, at least for now, as he realizes that giving up his role as avatar may mean Layla having to take it on instead. We know very little about Arthur and yet, we understand already that sacrifice is clearly something very-much important to him.

We would imagine that Egypt will be the primary setting for the next episode, as we will continue to see the cat-and-mouse game play out between Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke’s characters. Arthur is not your prototypical Marvel villain by any means, but his larger purpose is starting to become clear. He wants to raise the goddess Amit, which could very much be a disaster since she almost operates like the movie Minority Report, taking out potential evil before it happens and with that, completely devastating the idea of free will or choice. Just because someone has a pretense of evil does not make them so.

Somewhere along the way, we just hope that we get another chance to see Mr. Knight in here. We know the show is remixing slightly some comic-book material, but they’ve done a really fantastic job of capturing the essence of what can be a pretty difficult character to understand. Moon Knight is one of the MCU’s most complicated heroes, and for now we appreciate that this show is allowing him to stand on his own. There will be time for SO much more down the road.

