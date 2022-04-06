Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, cast start filming!

We know that we are currently in the midst of Outlander season 6, but it’s never too early to start talking about season 7, right?

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and share the good news that the cast and crew are now in production on the next batch of episodes in Scotland. In a series of Twitter posts below, both Sam Heughan (Jamie) and the show itself confirmed the news in some fun photos. The Fraser’s Ridge gang is back together!

To date, there isn’t necessarily a lot that is known about this season. It will more than likely be based on both A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone, which is the next book in the Diana Gabaldon series. There are two books published after these that could be adapted down the road, in addition to the tenth and seemingly final book that has yet to come out. This is also going to be the longest season since the very first one, with the order currently standing at a whopping 16 episodes. This is to help compensate for season 6 only coming in at eight episodes, making it the shortest version of the show so far.

(We will go ahead and say that Balfe holding up the seven fingers is our favorite part of either one of these photos.)

While we hear bits and pieces from production over the next few months, it’s our hope that we’re going to learn eventually what the long-term plans are for this series. There is a prequel in development, after all, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the flagship show is ending. This is just going to be an interesting show to follow, especially since seven years is quite long for any cable show to be on the air.

The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production! pic.twitter.com/iE6RX0lKhh — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 6, 2022

