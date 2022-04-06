The Resident season 5: Miles Fowler leaving role of Trevor

Less than a year after making his debut on The Resident season 5, it appears that we’ve already seen the last of Trevor Daniels.

According to a report from TVLine, Miles Fowler has already exited the show. The character previously decided that he wanted to step away from the medical profession and work at a startup. The reveal was rather sudden, especially when you consider the story that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season. Trevor was Billie’s biological son, but that he was born after a sexual assault that occurred when his mom was just thirteen. This was not an easy story to watch, but it felt like we were going to see things develop over time.

The actor’s rep notes that he only signed a one-year deal to be a part of the show, but this entire reveal is reminiscent in a way of what we just heard about Chicago Med and Kristen Hager. On that show, the actress is departing after less than a season of playing Stevie Hammer, and it also felt like there was a lot more there that could also be explored.

Why are we seeing so many of these sudden exits midseason? Television shows are sometimes strange in terms of how things ebb and flow. Since Trevor is at least still alive and out there, we tend to believe there’s always a chance he comes back down the road. Even if he doesn’t appear on-screen, we certainly think that he will be at least referenced. After all, he was such a big part of Billie’s journey and it’d be unbelievable for him to just disappear into the ether of her life at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes The Resident right now

What do you think about The Resident season 5 already sending off the role of Trevor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







