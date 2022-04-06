NCIS season 19 finale spoilers: Is a ‘surprise’ ending coming?

We know that the NCIS season 19 finale is going to be airing on CBS near the end of next month, but there aren’t many details out there about the story just yet. We’re sure that there is a big, ambitious idea behind it, but what could it be? We know there is a season 20 coming, so that does open the door for a big cliffhanger.

One thing that we can say with some confidence? Things are going to be pretty action-packed when we get to the end of the road here.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVLine, Katrina Law (who plays of course Jessica Knight on the series) made it clear that she is going to have a stunt double for the upcoming finale — go ahead and make of that what you will. Not every episode of NCIS has these sort of high-octane sequences, but the presence of both Law and Wilmer Valderrama this season have allowed for that here and there.

Meanwhile, Law also noted that there could be a “big, huge, surprise ending” — though she also went on to say that specifics are “above my pay grade – they don’t tell me anything.”

What would we love to see?

Of course, it’d be great to see Gibbs again, and we’ve never necessarily gotten the sense that Mark Harmon would be gone forever. Of course, we’d also love to see an introduction to a new Big Bad. Take, for example, someone like the “Raven,” who were introduced to back in “The Helpers.”

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to the NCIS season 19 finale?

How do you think the story is going to tie together? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

