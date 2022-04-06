Animal Kingdom season 6 premiere date revealed; see first trailer

For everyone out there curious in regards to Animal Kingdom season 6, here’s the good news: We know when the wait will be over!

Today, the folks at TNT announced that come Sunday, June 19, the crime drama is going to return with what will be its final batch of episodes. There’s a lot that will transpire here but most importantly, we’re going to have an opportunity to build towards something that is very-much needed at this point: Closure for all of the Cody Boys.

The first thing that we should do here is share the newly-released synopsis for this final season. After all, it does give us a good bit of news as to what’s coming:

In the final season of TNT’s adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

The trailer below, meanwhile, offers up at least a few more clues as to what’s coming — namely, the aftermath of Catherine’s body being discovered. Pope killed her back in season 1 and now, everything is circling back to him. The entirety of the family is in danger and at this point, unfortunately, it’s not altogether clear what is going to happen.

