The Hardy Boys season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Following the big premiere today, can you expect The Hardy Boys season 3 to happen? Or, are we already at the end of the road?

As you would expect there’s a lot to be talked about within this piece, but it only feels right to start with the official status of the series itself. For the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed when it comes to whether or not another season will happen. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, and we could be waiting a little while to see Hulu render a verdict.

We don’t think it takes a whole lot of effort to understand why The Hardy Boys is an appealing franchise to the folks over at the streaming service — it is an international brand known by people for generations! This is a similar situation to what The CW has with one of their shows in Nancy Drew, where there is clearly a lot of value in the name recognition and there’s potential to build a rather big audience off of that alone.

Of course, knowing what we do about Hulu, name recognition on its own is not going to be enough. It’s also about trying to convince people to watch the show and watch it the whole way through. One of the things that all streaming services look at beyond all else is retention — they are innately curious to learn if people are going to check a show out from start to finish! It’s the best way for them to figure out if there’s going to be a long-term audience and that there will be interest in continuing to see the series push forward. We probably don’t have to tell you just how important that is.

