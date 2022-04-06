Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC, back with ‘School Ties’?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We know that the show was on hiatus this past week, but is it already back with new episodes?

We don’t want to make you wait here so with that in mind, let’s go ahead and share the good news: There IS another installment coming in just a matter of hours! Not only that, but there are going to be opportunities to see the series back for at least the next few weeks. Through these episodes we should learn a lot about some key relationships including Maggie and Gary, plus an opportunity to dive more into Katherine’s past and Eddie’s present.

The episode tonight is titled “School Ties,” which we tend to think of as a reference to what’s going on with Katherine as she attends her high-school reunion. To get a little more information all about that, take a look at the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 14 synopsis:

“school ties” – Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they take important steps to secure their future as a couple. Regina’s estranged parents reunite to support her new business; Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion, and Rome’s documentary makes an impact on impressionable students at his old prep school on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Now that we’ve spelled out what’s coming tonight (we also have a promo below), this is where we remind you to continue to watch the show live. After all, that’s the #1 way to ensure it is back for more new episodes in season 5! Nothing is official there yet…

