This Is Us season 6 episode 12 promo: The end of Kate, Toby’s marriage

After tonight’s new episode, we have a very clear sense of where things are going to go moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 12. Kate and Toby are eventually going to get divorced but on the road to that, they are going to give their marriage one last try.

Or, at the very least, that seems to be the intention.

In the first promo for “Katoby,” we see that Toby has decided to take the job in Los Angeles, even if that means less money. With that in mind, he is committing himself to try and save his marriage. With that being said, we know that it’s not going to work. This episode will take us on the road towards learning the truth, and we tend to think that there are going to be a lot of sad moments.

With that being said, we still don’t necessarily think that this is some sort of misery tour for the two of them. We know that episode 12 is going to span for years, and we tend to think that in that time, they will get to a better place. Eventually Kate is going to re-marry Phillip, and the future of Toby’s personal life currently remains unclear. There are a lot of answers we still need and hopefully, this story will give them!

