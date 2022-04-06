Power Book IV: Force actress responds to Gloria’s shocking death

There is a new episode of Power Book IV: Force airing on Starz this weekend and at the center of it, in so many ways, could be loss. Remember that the real climax of episode 8 was the shocking death of Gabrielle Ryan’s character of Gloria. She was killed in a violent showdown that also came close to killing Vic.

Of course, this is the sort of thing that is going to have quite the ripple effect moving forward. Be prepared to see Vic struggle with this, and Tommy could have at least some sort of reaction. While we wouldn’t say he was in love with Gloria, the two were together before she reconnected with Vic. There was value within their bond.

While Ryan seems to be gone from the show, she does have nothing but good things to say about her experience! You can get a sense of some of this in the Instagram post below. We know that eight episodes may not be a long span of time for most other shows, people die all the time in the Power universe. Her death was a way for the writers to push forward Vic’s story, and also extract whatever innocence was left with that character.

There are two episodes left this season and with that in mind, it’s fair to guess that things are only going to get bolder and crazier from here.

