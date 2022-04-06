This Is Us season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Kate’s second wedding day

This Is Us season 6 episode 13 is going to be airing on NBC come Tuesday, April 19, and some big questions are going to be answered here!

The title for this particular episode is “Day of the Wedding” and ultimately, that alone says a good bit. We are gearing up for the second wedding of Kate Pearson, with Phillip serving as her groom-to-be. Basically, that means that the next new episode “Katoby” is really going to cover five years! That’s shocking, and that’s not going to be easy to process.

The proof of everything we’re saying so far can be found in the This Is Us season 6 episode 13 synopsis: “04/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons gather for Kate’s wedding.”

So why is the show getting to this wedding now? We feel like a part of it is being done in order to ensure that there’s time after to dive further into what’s going on with Randall and Kevin. All of the Big Three is going to get their individual moments in the sun and momentum-wise, it may make the most sense to go directly from the events of episode 11 and 12 into episode 13.

The biggest question we wonder about is what the series finale will be focused on — to us personally, we tend to think that it’s going to be set almost entirely at Rebecca’s deathbed. Or, at the very least this is what we’re thinking right now. The events of the next few episodes could end up very much changing that.

