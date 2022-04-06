Squid Game season 2 may not premiere on Netflix until late 2024

Squid Game season 2 has to be one of the most-anticipated seasons of any show ever but, unfortunately, it’s going to remain that way for a while.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk noted that he is about to head home to South Korea in order to write the latest installment of the super-popular Netflix series. To go along with that, it is his hope to have the show complete by the end of 2024.

Why the long wait? We’re talking first and foremost about an extremely busy creator of content, someone who also has other projects in the works. We also don’t sense there being some massive need to rush things; Netflix has so many other super-successful shows that there’s no real need for them to push a season 2 into happening. Dong-hyuk also spent years working on season 1; he actually had part of the original concept for the series (which was originally thought of as a movie) more than a decade ago!

The only key assumption to make about season 2 is that Seong Gi-hun will continue to the focal point of the story, except now he may be a proactive player in trying to destroy the games from within. This could prove to be a very different sort of story, and it almost has to be given that the bulk of the main characters from season 1 are dead. We’re sure that over the next two-plus years we’ll hear every theory under the sun but who knows? Maybe the show can still surprise us in the end.

