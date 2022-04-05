Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Campaigns & mistakes (day 39)

Welcome to what’s been a pretty eventful day 39 of the Big Brother Canada 10 live feeds and as of right now, it does feel like a LOT can still change in the game.

First, here’s a quick refresher if you are a little behind. Kevin won the Power of Veto over the weekend and yesterday, he used it to remove Josh. Betty is now up against Hermon, and Marty has already indicated that he is his target.

At first, it did appear that Hermon would be the one going out the door this week, but he’s done a good job of putting in some work! However, he’s also made some mistakes when it comes to his campaign. His biggest one may very well be underestimating summer. He’s pitched a number of guys on taking them far in the game, but in doing this, it also means that he may not see Summer as valuable to his endgame plans. For her, she has a really hard decision since Betty could be more loyal to her. Yet, Hermon’s a better shield in so many ways. Her vote does matter a good bit this week, and so will people like Gino and Jacey-Lynne.

One of the fascinating issues right now is that some may want to keep Hermon simply to spite Marty, and that’s why people like Kevin and Josh can’t go overboard with what they want (which is to keep Betty in the game). This needs to be a subtle week. Moose may have hurt the chances of Hermon staying already by telling Gino and Jacey-Lynne that he’d be willing to keep Gino over Hermon down the road. There’s almost too much talk and the showmance is worried they’re being played! From our standpoint, it may make more sense for them to keep Betty just because she’s less of a competition threat.

Ultimately, Hermon can either save himself or doom his game in the next couple of days; we are ready for whatever happens.

